Timothy Johnson went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Tim was born in Holland to Harvey and Jane Johnson and graduated from West Ottawa High School. Over the years, he held several jobs, spending most of his career at Life Savers. He was a charter member of Grace Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Kathy and Terry Smith, Douglas and Donna Johnson, Michele and Donald Hardie; Daughter Elizabeth and Jacob Mitchell; Grandsons Elijah and Levi. A private memorial will be held.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019