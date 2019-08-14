|
|
Todd Burns, age 69, of Zeeland died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Muriel Burns, son-in-laws, Dr. Dewain Silvernale and Frederick Sackett.
He is survived by brothers and sisters: Robert and Audrey Burns of St. Charles, MI, Beryle Silvernale of Bradenton, FL, Dr. Thomas and Caroll Burns of Holland and MiMi Sackett of Bradenton, FL; nieces and nephews: Jeff Burns, Amy Hart, Dr. Troy Silvernale, Tami Milnickel, Todd Silvernale, Thomas Burns, Wendy Burns, Jami Mika, Matthew Sackett and Benjamin Sackett; several great nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends: Ester Burns of Grand Haven, MI and Lynne Burress of Holland, MI; and multitudes of other friends.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Holland Seventh Day Adventist Church, 11279 East Ottogan Street in Holland. Reverend Sean Reed will be officiating. Burial will be in Riverside cemetery in St. Charles, MI.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, August 15 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the St. Charles SDA Church Community Service Fund, P.O. Box 37, St. Charles, Michigan 48655, the Holland SDA Church Pathfinder Fund, 11279 Ottogan Street, Holland, Michigan 49423, the Dr. Dew Project, 611 Village Springs Drive, Ada, Michigan 49301 and the Holland Elks, 569 E. 24th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423, and To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019