Tom Slager, age 67, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Tom was born and raised in Holland, Michigan and graduated from Holland High School. In 1972, he married Dianne Steketee in Holland, where they raised their daughter and continued to reside and work during their 46 years together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Colleen Slager of Holland, MI.
Tom's work life started in the plumbing trade. He was co-owner of Anchor Plumbing Supply in Holland. Later he specialized in radiant heat and hydronics. He founded and was co-owner of Royal Radiant Heat for many years until his retirement. Over the years, Tom loved boating and snowmobiling with his daughter and wife, and spending time at the cottage in Traverse City. His passion was fishing and hunting with his grandsons, son-in-law and friends, and enjoying time with the three great-grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his wife Dianne, daughter Lisa (Eric) Krontz; sisters Sharon (Jim) Heart of Palatine, IL and Nancy (Dave) Vork of Holland; grandsons Justin (Elizabeth) Krontz and Tyler Krontz (Summer Schaddelee); great-grandchildren Grayson, Lucas and Amalia Krontz; and nephews Tony, Aaron and Jon Vork all of Holland.
A memorial service will be held at Central Park Reformed Church in Holland on Thursday, August 8 at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Central Park Reformed Church or .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019