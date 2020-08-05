1/1
Tom Vander Kuy
Tom Vander Kuy, age 89, peacefully entered into the loving arms of Jesus on August 2, 2020. Tom was born in Pontiac, Michigan, to Dutch immigrants Cornelius and Truus Vander Kuy. The family moved to Holland, Michigan, where Tom enjoyed living most of his life. Following his graduation from Holland High School, Tom married Virginia Sager, his high school sweetheart. The Lord blessed Tom and Virginia with 48 years of marriage. In the early 1950s Tom opened a dental laboratory, which he operated until 2003. His career was marked by a desire to serve the dental community with excellence. Tom was a member of Trinity Reformed Church, where he served as elder, deacon, and Sunday School teacher. Throughout his lifetime, Tom was a golf enthusiast, avid bridge player, meticulous landscaper, and chocolate lover. After Tom's retirement, he enjoyed teaching bridge lessons at Evergreen Commons and taking piano lessons from his dear friend, Muriel Bolhuis. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia; brothers, Casey and Leo Vander Kuy; and sister-in-law, Myrt Vander Kuy. Survivors include: daughters, Chris (Dan) Nelson of Grand Haven, Cathy (Dan) Rink of Byron Center, and Caroline Atkinson of Holland; grandchildren, Casey Nelson, Carly Nelson, Audrey (Eric) Edewaard, Janel (Daniel) Leo, and Taylor (Kathleen) Rink; sister-in-law, Charmy Vander Kuy; and nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at Graafschap Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Western Theological Seminary for the Tom and Virginia Vander Kuy Scholarship Fund, 101 East 13th St., or to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., both in Holland, MI 49423.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 4, 2020
Neighbors from 50 years ago that were always kind and friendly. I often wonder what Caroline has been up to.
Tom Lamb
Neighbor
