Tommy Burns


1965 - 2019
Tommy Burns Obituary
Tommy Burns Jr. age 54, of Holland, passed away on June 25, 2019. Tommy had a great sense of humor in spite of his struggles with diabetes and mental illness. Tommy will be deeply missed by many, and especially so by his parents, Tom and Irene Burns; his sister, Michelle; and all his aunts, uncles and cousins. The family is planning a private service and requests no flowers.

The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 29, 2019
