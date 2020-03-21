|
Tommy Alan Kraai, 78, of Holland passed away March 6, 2020. Born December 14, 1941, Tommy was the son of Willis and Mabel Kraai, brother to Robert and Ruth Kraai, Marcia and Larry Martin, Bill and Ella Kraai, all who preceded him in death. Tommy had no children, but is survived by several nieces and a nephew. Tommy was an Army veteran, serving in Europe in the early 1960's.
Tommy was a resident at Lakeside Vista for several years, where he was lovingly cared for. He proudly displayed a collection of pictures of crows, synonymous with the name Kraai in the Dutch language. He enjoyed a collection of nearly 1000 musical CD's, spanning the 1950's through early 2000's, including renowned artists of Blues, Rock and Pop.
Interment will be in the Veterans' section of Pilgrim Home Cemetery. The family was served by Dykstra Funeral Homes.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2020