Tony Herrell, 73, passed away on October 2nd in Fennville, MI.
Tony was born in Lafollette, TN to Jean and Luther Herrell on September 21, 1946. Early in life his family moved to Holland, MI where he graduated from West Ottawa High School. Tony always worked hard and had great memories of working at the Holland Peanut Store and as a cook at The Wooden Shoe Restaurant. He enlisted in the Army in October of 1966 and rose to the rank of a full Green Beret. Tony's service in the Vietnam War defined him and he was proud of being a part of the Secret War with MACV-SOG at FOB1 in Phu Bai and FOB E at Khe-Sanh. Tony served until 1969 when he moved back to Michigan.
For his service he was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, earned a Combat Infantry Badge, a Presidential Unit Citation, Parachutist Badge and Vietnam Parachute Badge, among others.
Over the years Tony was involved in bowling leagues, the Saugatuck VFW, and really enjoyed reconnecting with his comrades in the Special Operations Association. He also coached little league, baseball and softball rec teams in Fennville. Tony is most well-known for being behind the counter at Lakeshore Convenience and making the world's best pizza.
Tony is survived by his son Christopher (Amy Derochey) Herrell, daughter, Devon Herrell, and his granddaughter Maddie Derochey-Herrell. He is also survived by his brothers: Charles, Cecil and Alan Herrell and sister Jessie Carolyn Grant.
An open-house gathering to honor Tony's life will take place on November 10th from 12-4pm at Christo's Roadhouse (2935 Bluestar Hwy, Douglas, MI) with a time of sharing at 2pm. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019