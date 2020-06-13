Tracy Michelle (Dickinson) Mokma
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

9/27/1959 -5/29/2020
On May 29, 2020, Tracy Michelle Mokma lost her life in a tragic pedestrian accident, in Florida. She was 60 years old.
Tracy moved to Florida and lived there for the last couple of years. She finally found her peace and happiness with all the warmth, sunshine, beautiful skies, and the endless blue water with sandy beaches.
Tracy loved her children and grandson to the moon and back. She was a fun-loving mother, grandmother, and sister who just always wanted others to giggle and be happy.
Faith was also a very important part of Tracy's life, which was evidenced in her unfailing tenacity and generosity of spirit. She always kept her Bible nearby, especially in times of life's struggles and joys.
Family, childhood memories, birds, animals, travel, singing and reading were a few of Tracy's favorites in life, along with her love for Princess Diana, The Royal Family, and…salt!
Tracy is survived by her four children: Nick Mokma, Tai (Mason-grandson) Mokma, Aaron Fenters and Tessah Fenters. She is also survived by her three siblings: Kym (Bob) Zumbrink, Jo Carlson, and Sara Dickinson. And half-siblings: Jimmy Dickinson, Charlee (Jason) Hayes, and Tommy Dickinson, as well as nieces, nephews, and lots of loving cousins too.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Ann Morris, and father, Charles Leonard Dickinson.
"It's all in good timing, my friend." –Tracy Mokma
A memorial service on the beach will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 12, 2020
Kym and family: My deepest condolences on the tragic loss of your sister Tracy. May memories of her sustain you through the difficult times ahead. You will all be in my heart and prayers. Mary
Mary Guigue Johnson
June 12, 2020
Kym and family: My deepest condolences on the tragic passing of Tracy. May your memories sustain you through the difficult times ahead. You will all be in my heart and prayers. Mary
Mary Guigue Johnson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved