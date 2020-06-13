

9/27/1959 -5/29/2020

On May 29, 2020, Tracy Michelle Mokma lost her life in a tragic pedestrian accident, in Florida. She was 60 years old.

Tracy moved to Florida and lived there for the last couple of years. She finally found her peace and happiness with all the warmth, sunshine, beautiful skies, and the endless blue water with sandy beaches.

Tracy loved her children and grandson to the moon and back. She was a fun-loving mother, grandmother, and sister who just always wanted others to giggle and be happy.

Faith was also a very important part of Tracy's life, which was evidenced in her unfailing tenacity and generosity of spirit. She always kept her Bible nearby, especially in times of life's struggles and joys.

Family, childhood memories, birds, animals, travel, singing and reading were a few of Tracy's favorites in life, along with her love for Princess Diana, The Royal Family, and…salt!

Tracy is survived by her four children: Nick Mokma, Tai (Mason-grandson) Mokma, Aaron Fenters and Tessah Fenters. She is also survived by her three siblings: Kym (Bob) Zumbrink, Jo Carlson, and Sara Dickinson. And half-siblings: Jimmy Dickinson, Charlee (Jason) Hayes, and Tommy Dickinson, as well as nieces, nephews, and lots of loving cousins too.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Ann Morris, and father, Charles Leonard Dickinson.

"It's all in good timing, my friend." –Tracy Mokma

A memorial service on the beach will be held at a later date.



