Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Vertical Church
Zeeland, MI
Tracy Riley Obituary
Tracy Lynn Riley, age 59, loving Daughter, Wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away on Friday November 8, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Betty VandeMark; her husband of 28 years, William Riley; her children: Bryan Bonzelaar, Rachel and Todd Gallegos; 5 Grandchildren: Rylie Gallegos, Dylan Gallegos, Noah Calanchi, Emma Gallegos and Judah Gallegos. Along with many other extended family and friends.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father Benjamin (Gene) VandeMark and her son Keith Bonzelaar.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 10 A.M. at Vertical Church in Zeeland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2019
