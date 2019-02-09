|
Trebor Lee Schaub, age 22, was called home to be with his Savior on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Trebor was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and was actively engaged in Third Coast Church with his wife, Ashley He was a loving husband and his wife meant the world to him. He loved his family. He was selfless, served freely, and would be the first to assist anyone in need. Trebor was an intrical part of the day to day operations at their family business, EBC Security and Electric. He had a passion for youth ministry expressed by being a church youth leader, camp counselor, Young Life leader, and coaching lacrosse and soccer. He loved creating and promoting music, DJ'ing as a business, expressing his passion in the worship and tech team of his church, was the founder of T-Shaw Music and enjoyed singing and playing guitar in rest homes with his grandpa Rozeboom. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his dog, Benji. Trebor was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by the many people he touched.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ashley (Schneider); parents, Robert and Cheryl Schaub; brother, Jacob Schaub; sister, Olyvia Schaub; mother-in-law, Mary Riley; sister-in-law, Hailey Schneider; sister-in-law, Riley Schneider; brother-in-law, Maximus Schneider; grandparents, James and Mary Rozeboom, Becky and Marvin DeWitt, Wilma and Charles Riley; aunts and uncles; Sandy and Roy Navis, Karen and Bill Ryskamp, Dave and Tammie Rozeboom, Brenda and John Petroelje, Mark and Julie Rozeboom, Carol Schaub, Tammy and Tom Sobkowiak, Mary and Terry DeJong, Kathy and Stacy Riley, Cathy Miller; and many cousins who loved him.
Visitation is 4:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral services are at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, February 12 at Ridge Point Community Church, 340 104th Ave. Holland, MI 49423 with Pastor Aaron Brown officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Third Coast Ignite Youth Ministries; Third Coast Live Stream Technology, or the Beat Children's Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019