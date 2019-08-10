Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch Street
Zeeland, MI
Troy Dokter


1971 - 2019
Troy Dokter Obituary
Troy David Dokter, 48, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Hilton Head, SC.

Troy was born January 5, 1971, in Holland, Michigan, to Randy and Laurel (Karsten) Dokter. Troy was the oldest of three sons and graduated from Holland Christian and Calvin College. At Calvin, Troy met Julie Benner and they married in 1994. Troy and Julie have raised their three children in Holland and they are members of Hardewyk Ministries. In Troy's work life, the first twenty years were working primarily as a manufacturing representative, mostly with his father. Recently Troy has been working as Holland Christian's Director of Advancement. His strong faith, and love for HCS's mission made his work passionately rewarding. Troy was preceded in death by his father, Randy Dokter, and his nephew, Christopher Benner.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Julie, their children: Kailey, Zach, Kelsey; his mother Laurel Dokter, parents-in-law Chuck and Gail Benner, brothers: Todd and Sheila Dokter (Tilly, Jillian, Alaina), Ryan and Lindsey Dokter (Wynn, Waverly); In-laws: Jeff Benner, Susan Lobosco-Benner (George), Brian and Cyndi Benner (Austin, Grace, Rachel); and many extended family and friends.

A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Troy Dokter will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch Street, Zeeland 49464. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, from 1-3 and 6-8 pm, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423. Private interment in Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holland Christian Schools. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019
