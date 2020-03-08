Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
555 Michigan Avenue
Holland, MI
Vada Rosenberger


1925 - 2020
Vada Rosenberger Obituary
Vada Marie (Schermerhorn) Orbeck Rosenberger passed away peacefully with her three children by her side. Born October 9, 1925 in Cassopolis, Michigan, and into God's hands on March 3, 2020. Vada was preceded into God's hands by her father, mother, sister, brother, a granddaughter, and her husbands. She is survived by her son Joseph, daughters Randee and Terrie. Vada was active with the VFW Auxiliary for over 50 years, including serving as president, past president, and district president. She was also active in the Red Cross for 31 years. She loved her 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00pm at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Avenue, in Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross of the . Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020
