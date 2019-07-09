|
Van Adell Trumble, age 71 of Holland, MI, peacefully passed away on Friday July 5th at Medilodge of Holland. Van was born to Floyd & Arlene (Sage) Trumble in 1948 in Ionia. He grew up in Fenwick, MI. Proudly served in the Army in Vietnam. He worked in maintenance for over 50 years, 32 of which he was a journeyman at Herman Miller. He was an avid hunter & fisherman who loved to travel.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Maynard Rogers & Al Rogers. Also his brothers in law Kevin O'Brien & Paul Leland, and niece Charity Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Vicky. Daughter Jennifer (Kurt) Payne, grandchildren Joseph Payne, Samantha Payne (Ricky Saing), Justin Payne, and great grandson Jaix Saing. Brother Riste (Sue) Trumble, sister Gayla Leland, sisters-in-law Elvira Rogers, Laura Fortune, and brothers in law Robert Rasmussen & Russell Rasmussen, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future at the VFW of Holland, where he was a lifetime member.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program or Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 9, 2019