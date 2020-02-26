Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Vera Weenum


1926 - 2020
Vera Weenum Obituary
Vera Weenum, age 93 of Zeeland, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Scott Weenum, Rod and Patti Weenum and Judy and Dan De Pottey; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; siblings: Arloa Boneburg and Duane Hop; sisters-in-law: Rosemary Hop, Marilyn Hop, Jean Hop, Bea and Julius Haveman and Carla Brandsen.
Vera was a member of Borculo Christian Reformed Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray in 1994 and her daughter-in-law Nancy in 2010.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 pm with the funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Interment will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020
