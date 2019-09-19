|
Verna Nash, age 87 of Holland, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Verna and her husband LeRoy were founding members of Christ Our Savior Church in Holland. She loved country music, and in her younger years was an avid bowler and golfer. She worked at AAA Insurance in the claims department, and retired from there after working with them for 50 years. Verna is preceded in death by her husband LeRoy, her sister Irene Dubridge, and her parents Gaylord and Elizabeth Dodge. She is survived by her daughters: Vicki and Ralph Van Asperen, and Debbi Johnson and John Johnson; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Resthaven Maple Woods, The Atrium at Royal Park, and the staff at Hospice of Holland for their kind and gentle care of Verna over these last few years. A Memorial of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 7:00pm at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3151 120th Ave in Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019