Vernon R. Bolks, age 90 of Zeeland, completed this life on earth and entered into the presence of his Savior on November 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Helen and his son Carl Bolks.
Vern was born in Dunningville and attended Allegan High School. He proudly served his country stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He owned Bolks Accounting and worked as an accountant for 50 years. He served as elder and deacon at Haven Reformed Church in Hamilton and also served as a Gideon member.
Vern loved spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed golfing, spending time in Florida during winters and enjoying time at their cottage during the summers.
He is survived by his daughters Kathie (Mike) Eding and Diane (Dan) Disselkoen; grandchildren Kelli (Gary) Klingenberg, Marcy (Travis) Burton, Laura Bolks, Nicholas (Sarah) Disselkoen, Tony (Monica Slagh) Disselkoen, DJ Disselkoen; great-grandchildren Ethan and Tyler Klingenberg, Traycen, Maddy and Max Burton, Abigal Disselkoen, Tanner Disselkoen and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held on Friday, December 4 along with a graveside service with military honors at Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers the family is asking memorial contributions be sent to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
