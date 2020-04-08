|
|
On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Vernon Dale Gebben, loving husband and father, passed on at the age of 86.
Vern was born February 23, 1934 in Zeeland, Michigan to Duke and An a (Dykema) Gebben. He attended Hope College, then transferred to the University of Michigan where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on the receive his Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University. On September 7, 1956 he married Linda VerPlank.
Vern had a passion for technology, proving that he could solve any problem. During his long career he designed missile guidance systems, the first heart by-pass pump, Windmills, the first automated steering for tractors, coal extraction, and improved offshore oil rigs. After retirement in 1993 he continued to follow the latest technology and was a consultant for technology companies. He loved to share his knowledge with everyone! This resulted in all three of his children earning engineering degrees.
Vern was a loving husband and father who taught his children to live without reservation. He loved opera, poetry, puns, life long learning in HASP. He he was a Boy Scout leader who taught boys to be responsible and to become leaders. He served in many capacities supporting his church family and tennis buddies where ever he lived. He was loved canoeing. He canoed all over Canada and the boundary waters.
Vern was a NASAengineer for 16 years who worked on the Apollo mission, guidance systems, and worked on several bio- medical projects with Case Western Reserve in Cleveland. He worked for Kerr McKee for 15 years as a Principal Engineer creating instrumentation in the oil and gas, nuclear fuel, and chemical industries. He was a tru inventor and problem solver.
He loved nature. He spends summers with his family on the Lake Michigan shoreline trying to explain lakelines.
Vern is survived by his wife Linda, his children : Susan and Jeff Bordelon, Richard and Mary Gebben, Charles and Vicki Gebben, 6 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020