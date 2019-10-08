|
Vernon Jay Nienhuis, age 85, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Vern was born to Hollis and Sarah (Schrotenboer) Nienhuis on August 3, 1934. Vernon enjoyed boating, camping and tinkering, as well as spending time with his family and friends.
Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Marcia (Ter Haar). Surviving are his children: Holly and Dave Groenhof, Vee Jay and Nancy Nienhuis, Jan Nienhuis, and Clark Nienhuis; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne and Bonnie Nienhuis; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no services scheduled. Memorial contributions may be given to Lakeside Vista, 340 West 40th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019