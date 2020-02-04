Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Shekinah Revival Ministries
1941 Washington Ave
Holland, MI
Vicki Berry Obituary
Vicki E. Berry, age 78 of Fennville, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home.
Vicki was a member of Shekinah Revival Ministries. She was a care giver her entire life and will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents Carl and Eleanor (Day) Berry.
She is survived by her children, Julie (Jack) Love, Joni (Juan) Arcocha, DeAnna (John) Nelson, and Russell Ross; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Love, Jessica Fraire, Jodi Hicks, Arthur "Jack" Love III, Jonathan Arcocha, Kelsey Arcocha, Joshua Nelson, Kyle Nelson, Alesha Roberts, Kaitlyn Nelson, and Kara Nelson; 22 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Shari Berry and Joan Berry; her beloved dogs Pebbles and Bella; many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Shekinah Revival Ministries, 1941 Washington Ave., Holland. Officiating will be Pastor Will Dilbert. Burial will be in East Saugatuck Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, February 3, from 6-8:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shekinah Revival Ministries.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Berry family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020
