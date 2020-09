Victor Alexis Gil-Bravo, age 20 of Holland, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Holland.A Funeral Mass to celebrate Victor's life will be at 3:00pm Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Cathlic Church, 171 W. 13th St., Holland.Entrance will be limited due to current Covid restrictions and masks will be required.Visitation will be from 12-3:00pm at St. Francis on Friday prior to Mass. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery.