Vincent E. DeMagistris, age 96, of Holland, formerly of Chester, PA died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Vincent was a member of Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church and a veteran of World War II serving as a sergeant in the US Army as a paratrooper with the 503rd Regimental Combat Team. He retired as a school teacher in the Philadelphia School District. Vincent played professional baseball with the minor league team Natchez Indians in Mississippi in 1948. He had a lifetime passion for all sports but especially baseball.
He was preceded in death by his son Dennis DeMagistris.
He is survived by his daughters: Maureen and Robert Sizemore of Middletown, DE and Melanie and Greg Thorwall of Holland, MI; grandchildren: Stephen Gold, Robert Jr. and Katherine Gold, Jaime Armstrong, Bryan and Nikki Thorwall, Carl and Jessica Thorwall, Peter and Nicole Thorwall and Lauren Thorwall; great grandchildren: Bobby, Brandon, Jim, Liam, Nolan, Harrison and Hudson; many nieces and nephews in the Philadelphia and New Jersey area.
A funeral mass with military honors will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church, 480 North 152nd Avenue in Holland. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington, MI. Father Michael Cilibraise will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Resthaven of Holland. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019