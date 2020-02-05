Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Lohman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Lohman


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Lohman Obituary
Viola Lohman, age 96, a former resident of Hamilton, died February 1, 2020 in Springfield, Illinois. Her husband, Kendall Lohman, preceded her in death in 1985.
She was the daughter of Ray J. and Grace Maatman of Hamilton. Surviving are two daughters, Christine and Richard Jackson of Lincoln, Nebraska and Kathleen and Charles Bloomberg of Springfield; four step-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Betty Smidt.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Burial of cremated remains will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hamilton. If desired, memorials may be sent to: Love in the Name of Christ of Northwest Allegan County, PO Box 36, Hamilton, Michigan 49419 or online at www.loveincnwa.org.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -