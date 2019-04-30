Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Zeerip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Zeerip

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Viola Zeerip Obituary
Viola Zeerip, age 82 of Zeeland, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Viola was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where she was a member of the Joy Group. She worked in food service for Zeeland Public Schools for 23 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Zeerip in 2007.
Viola is survived by her children, Judy (Jeff) Rhoda of Zeeland, and Karen (Donald) Walcott of Zeeland; 5 Grandchildren, Bob Rhoda, Adam (Brittany) Rhoda, Nathan Walcott, Jessi Walcott, and Eli Walcott; extended family, Mary De Weerdt of Holland, Ida Janssen of Holland, John Zeerip of Holland, Angie Zeerip of Zeeland, and Betty Kroeze of Hamilton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4, and 6-8pm at Lakeshore Memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to Resthaven Care Center.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Zeerip family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now