Viola Zeerip, age 82 of Zeeland, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Viola was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where she was a member of the Joy Group. She worked in food service for Zeeland Public Schools for 23 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Zeerip in 2007.
Viola is survived by her children, Judy (Jeff) Rhoda of Zeeland, and Karen (Donald) Walcott of Zeeland; 5 Grandchildren, Bob Rhoda, Adam (Brittany) Rhoda, Nathan Walcott, Jessi Walcott, and Eli Walcott; extended family, Mary De Weerdt of Holland, Ida Janssen of Holland, John Zeerip of Holland, Angie Zeerip of Zeeland, and Betty Kroeze of Hamilton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4, and 6-8pm at Lakeshore Memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to Resthaven Care Center.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019