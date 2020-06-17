Violet Riemersma
1932 - 2020
Violet Riemersma, age 87, of Zeeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, June 15, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Victoria Pluister, Cindy (Arlyn) Ritsema, Debra Riemersma and Garry Polinskey, Gregg (Patty) Riemersma, Kevin Riemersma, Michelle (Ricky) Eustice; grandchildren: Jamie Ritsema, Kyle Ritsema, Alysha (Dillon) Ruthven, Alex Riemersma, Audrey Riemersma, Sydney Eustice, Tristin Eustice, Payton Eustice, great-granddaughters Katlyn Ritsema and Brynlee Ruthven; step great grandson Izaak J. Kuzmanko and her sister-in-law Sherrill Riemersma.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2015 and her step granddaughters Brooke and Valerie Polinskey.
She was a member of First Christian Reformed Church where she had been a member of the Christian Fellowship Society.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in Zeeland Cemetery. The Reverend Bernie Mulder will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Zeeland Cemetery
2 entries
June 16, 2020
lost is a beautiful woman, gained is an angel who watches from above,
Diana
Family
June 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a fun lady and a good neighborhood Mom. You guys are in my thoughts.
Jim Taylor
Neighbor
