Virgil Newenhouse, age 88 of Zeeland, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Virgil started and was the owner of Virgil's Refuse.
He was preceded in death by a son David Newenhouse; and a granddaughter Heather Joy VanNoord.
Virgil's beloved wife of 70 years, Marjorie (Huizenga) Newenhouse survives him. He is also survived by their children, Cheryl Newenhouse, Jacqueline (Duane) Bordner, Virgil Jr. (Beth) Newenhouse, Carla (Brent) Langemaat; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers Roger (Betty) Newenhouse and Jack (Patricia) Newenhouse; 3 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law; many extended family and friends.
A friends and family graveside service will take place at Zeeland Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019