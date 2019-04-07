Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zeeland Cemetery
Virgil Newenhouse Obituary
Virgil Newenhouse, age 88 of Zeeland, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Virgil started and was the owner of Virgil's Refuse.
He was preceded in death by a son David Newenhouse; and a granddaughter Heather Joy VanNoord.
Virgil's beloved wife of 70 years, Marjorie (Huizenga) Newenhouse survives him. He is also survived by their children, Cheryl Newenhouse, Jacqueline (Duane) Bordner, Virgil Jr. (Beth) Newenhouse, Carla (Brent) Langemaat; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers Roger (Betty) Newenhouse and Jack (Patricia) Newenhouse; 3 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law; many extended family and friends.
A friends and family graveside service will take place at Zeeland Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Newenhouse family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
