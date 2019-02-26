|
Virginia "Ginger" Van Gelder, of Holland, passed away peacefully on her 70th birthday, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Virginia was born February 23, 1949, to Lewis and Ann (Geurkink) Brummels, in Baldwin, Wisconsin. She graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School where she met Rodney Van Gelder. Rod served his country in the Army while Ginger went to nursing school in Grand Rapids. In 1969, Ginger graduated, Rodney was discharged from the Army and then they married. Ginger and Rod raised their three children in Holland. They were longtime members of Ebenezer Reformed Church where Ginger served as the parish nurse for 13 years. In 2011 they joined Ridge Point Community Church. Ginger was a registered nurse and worked for 43 years at Holland Hospital, primarily in the Boven Birth Center. She was preceded in death by her sister Sharon Dewar.
Ginger enjoyed both work and having fun. She and Rod went on several international medical mission trips, and took annual trips with their children and grandchildren. Ginger equally enjoyed working hard on their hobby farm, gardening, sewing, baking, as well as riding quads with her grandchildren. Ginger was strong in her faith, loved her family, enjoyed an adventure, and she will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Rod, their children and grandchildren: Joni and Bob Bertrand (Blake, Nick, Amelia) of Ann Arbor, Kurt and Becki Van Gelder (Alex, Lucas) of Holland, Tony and Jennifer Van Gelder (Julia, Olivia) of Holland; brothers: Brent Brummels, Gene and Robbie Brummels; her 94 year old father-in-law Dick Van Gelder, in-laws: Dar and Lanor Van Gelder, Jean and Wayne Tjarks, Terry Van Gelder, Paul and Leesa Van Gelder, Chuck and Rachelle Van Gelder; and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Virginia Van Gelder will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Ridge Point Community Church, 340 104th Ave., Holland MI 49423. Visitation will be taking place between 2-4pm and 6:30-9pm on Wednesday, February 27, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland MI 49423. Interment will be in East Holland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ridge Point Community Church-Honduras Fund, or Pancan.org.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019