Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Vivian Rooks


1929 - 2019
Vivian Rooks Obituary
Vivian Mae Rooks age 90, of Holland, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Holland at an area care center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Rooks in 2007.
She was a charter member of Bethany Christian Reformed Church and worked for Resthaven, Inc. for many years.
Vivian is survived by her sons, Allan and Gail Rooks of Holland, Daryl and Debra Rooks of Holland, grandchildren, Rebecca Dunn, Robert and Donna Rooks, Rachel and Preston De Ridder, Becky and Greg Quist, Julie and Steve Achterhof, Kim and Andy Helder; 16 great grandchildren; Brother, Roger and Ann Boeve of Richmond, VA; in-laws, Myra and Ronald Boss of Dutton; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland with Pastor Daniel Walcott officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. A time for visiting and fellowship will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019
