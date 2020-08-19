Wallace Oetman, age 93, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.Wallace served in the United States Army during WWII as a medic. He was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was a great dad who was honest, caring, down to earth, and had impeccable integrity. He loved his family, particularly his grandchildren. He was a BIG MAN who loved to play. He was an avid gardener who shared the fruit of his labor with other with joy.He is survived by his children, Marilyn and John Marsh, Nancy Jones, Cheryl and Dave Dratz; grandchildren, Heather White, Derek and Stephanie Ten Brink, Brooke Ten Brink and Eliel Moya, Stacy Jones & John Hoffnagle, Andrew Dratz; grandchildren, Sean and Kirsten White, Audrey Ten Brink, Brynn Ten Brink, Aria Moya, Ethan McClure; and great-grandchildren, Vanna and Riley.Visitation with the family is 11:00 – 1:00 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.Funeral services and burial are immediately following visitation on Friday at 2:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton.Memorial contributions in Wallace's honor may be given to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423 or 3ABN, PO Box 220, West Frankfort, IL 62896.