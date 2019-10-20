|
|
Walter J. Pyka, Jr., age 67, of West Olive, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home.
Walt was known as "Dance Dad" to his extended dance family at Dance Central Dance Company. He loved riding his Goldwing motorcycle and all things Disney. He was famous among his friends and family for his delicious homemade french fries. Walt also worked at West Ottawa Public Schools for over a decade and most recently worked at Holland Special Delivery.
Walt was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Lorrie, in 2010; as well as his parents, Walter and Agnes Pyka; and father-in-law, Charles DeVaux.
Walt is survived by his children, Deborah (Gary) West of West Olive, Virginia Torpey, currently serving in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in the Republic of Korea, Jonathan Pyka of Ann Arbor, Stephanie (Brandon) Henry of Parker City, IN, Jennifer Pyka of West Olive; grandchildren, Emily and Megan West; sisters, Loretta (Francis) Soule of Springfield, MA, Barbara Whaples of Windsor, CT, Diane (John) Lombardi of Manchester, CT; mother-in-law, Louise DeVaux of Glendale Heights, IL; two sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 23 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland with Fr. Charlie Brown officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 2:00-4:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm Tuesday, October 22 also at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019