Walter "Walt" Seidelman, 95, of Holland, MI, passed away on January 25. He was born on November 22, 1924, to Walter H and Gertrude Seidelman. A 1943 graduate of Holland High School, Walt entered the chemical processing and pharmaceutical industry. In 1944, he met and wed the love of his life, Carol Muyskens, going on to have 3 children, Walt, Chuck, and Karen. In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Walt was a modern day renaissance man: chef, gardener, sportsman, scientist, outdoorsman, musician, comedian, card shark, student. Most important, he had an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those around him, especially enjoying the lively discussions of the Sunrise Saints at Third Reformed. Walt was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Robert Stille, sister-in-law Glenda Seidelman, and grandchildren Sam and Sally Seidelman. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Carol; brothers Jack and Robert; children Walt (Laurie) Seidelman, Chuck (Marla) Seidelman, and Karen (Ken) Porter; grandchildren Mike (Christy) Seidelman, Malia (Frank) Duron, Kristine Porter, Kate (Aaron) Dowling, and Will (Catherine) Seidelman; and great-grandchildren Jarin, Bryce, Andrew, Emmaline, Miryam, Kaelyn, Lyla, and Charley. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Third Reformed Church, 111 W 13th St, Holland, with Rev. Kent Fry and Rev. Kama Jongerius officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holland Deacons' Conference: Brothers and Sisters Homes or Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Seidelman family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020