Walter J. Thome, age 89, of Holland, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at an area care center.
Walter was a member of Third Reformed Church of Holland, was a veteran of Army, and served in the Army National Guard. He retired as the Financial Administrator for the Health Alliance Plan.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby; Four children, Martha and Richard Humphrey, Gloria Despard, Sandra Lyon(the late Ken Lyon), Andrew and Julie Thome; 5 grandchildren, Benjamin Despard, Dr. Andrew Thome Jr., Katherine (Nelson) Grumney, Liesl Thome and Harry Thome. 1 great granddaughter; Ellie Grumney, siblings, Patricia Endacott, Dennis and Penny Thome.
A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the auditorium at Freedom Village, 145 Columbia Ave. Holland with Rev. Kent Fry officiating. Interment will be in Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Place, Fremont, CA. 94539-7241. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 10, 2019