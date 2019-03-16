|
1945-2019
Wanda Jane Jesiek (DeWent), age 74, of Holland, died of Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Lafayette, Indiana.
Wanda was born January 28, 1945 in Holland, Michigan to Wayne and Mae DeWent. She attended Saugatuck High School, and married Clark Jesiek on July 17, 1965. She worked as a waitress at Russ' Restaurant, Easttown Holland for more than 30 years, retiring in 2013.
Wanda enjoyed traveling with Clark, and savored multiple trips abroad with her sisters. Over the years she took pleasure in cooking and baking, walking in the neighborhood with close friends and her terrier Chauncey, tending to the yard, and visiting antique shops and flea markets.
She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was cherished by countless friends and relatives, beloved for her ability to quickly connect with others and nurture deep and lasting relationships. She touched many people with her kind spirit.Wanda is survived by her son Brent and his wife, Julie; grandchildren Preston, Paige, and Lila; sisters Kathy Bright and Carla DeWent; brother Gary DeWent, many nieces and nephews and other friends and family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Legacy at Creasy Springs in Lafayette, Indiana for the outstanding care and support they provided Wanda during the final chapter of her life.
A graveside service for family and friends, will be held at Graafschap Cemetery Holland, (southwest corner) on Monday, March 18 at noon. Visitation to follow at 1pm in the Christ Memorial Church Chapel, Entrance E, 595 Graafschap Road.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019