Warren Cook

Dr. Warren Lee Cook of Evans, Georgia-Dr. Warren Lee Cook, 87, died peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020 with family by his side. Dr. Cook was born in Holland, MI., where he was raised. After graduating from Holland High School, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone during the Korean War, where he met the love of his life Elaine, and married her June 25, 1955 and they were married for 65 years. He earned his Bachelor and Master degrees at Michigan State University and earned his Doctorate in Microbiology at Syracuse University. He was a Professor in Microbiology at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga. most of his life. His family was his first priority, he also loved Exercising, Golf, Tennis, Reading, Traveling and Bridge. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Evelyn Cook and an infant son. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Clark Cook, sons, Gregory Cook of Evans, Georgia; Keith (Stephanie) Cook of Eagle River, Alaska, and daughter, Gretchen Sager (Karl) of Cartersville, Georgia. Two siblings, sister, Carol Ann Eggebeen (Robert) of Raleigh, North Carolina and brother Kenneth Cook of Holland, along with 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service was held September 27, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans, Georgia.



