Warren Cook
Dr. Warren Lee Cook of Evans, Georgia-Dr. Warren Lee Cook, 87, died peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020 with family by his side. Dr. Cook was born in Holland, MI., where he was raised. After graduating from Holland High School, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone during the Korean War, where he met the love of his life Elaine, and married her June 25, 1955 and they were married for 65 years. He earned his Bachelor and Master degrees at Michigan State University and earned his Doctorate in Microbiology at Syracuse University. He was a Professor in Microbiology at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga. most of his life. His family was his first priority, he also loved Exercising, Golf, Tennis, Reading, Traveling and Bridge. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Evelyn Cook and an infant son. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Clark Cook, sons, Gregory Cook of Evans, Georgia; Keith (Stephanie) Cook of Eagle River, Alaska, and daughter, Gretchen Sager (Karl) of Cartersville, Georgia. Two siblings, sister, Carol Ann Eggebeen (Robert) of Raleigh, North Carolina and brother Kenneth Cook of Holland, along with 10 grandchildren.
A memorial service was held September 27, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans, Georgia.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
I had the pleasure of getting to know Warren playing ALTA tennis when he lived in Atlanta. He was always gracious in everything he did. My thoughts and my prayers are with the Cook family at this time.
Benson
Friend
September 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of Warren's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Warren was my neighbor for several years, and I always enjoyed seeing him working in the yard, stopping to say hello, and cracking jokes. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He and Elaine were delightful to be around, and I'll be praying for her peace during this difficult time. God Bless, Tracy Lewkowiez
Tracy Lewkowiez
Neighbor
