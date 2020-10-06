Wayne Mulder, age 82 of Zeeland passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Dwayne and Tami Mulder of Zeeland and Jeff and JoAnn Mulder of Holland; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; siblings: Marilyn Brower of Holland, and Paul and Pam Mulder of West Virginia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ronnie and Harriet Bakker of Zeeland, Mildred Bakker of Zeeland, Danny and Kathy Bakker of Zeeland, and Harlene Willis of North Carolina.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Joyce in 2004. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Wayne drove truck for Heidema Brothers for many years.
Wayne's family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Community for the loving care he received while in their care.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
, Harbor Humane Society, or the Alzheimer's Association
