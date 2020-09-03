6/13/1942 – 9/1/2020
God gently called our precious Father/Gpa, brother, greeter and friend known as Wayne Hilton aka Mr. Happy, to his heavenly home on 9/1/2020. God blessed him with 78 years on this earth. Even though our hearts yearn for him, for his smile, joy, love, and outlook, we are comforted by knowing that he is rejoicing in Heaven with his wife, and daughter along with many family and friends. No more cancer, and free of all the cares of this world. He has received his Heavenly reward as God surely said, Well done, thy good and faithful servant.
He was known to many as a servant, as an inspiration, as an encourager, hero of the Faith, and more importantly as a friend to all. Always willing to help all, love all, and to serve all. If you met Wayne it was not long before you felt like family. He loved people with all his heart. He loved to talk to and greet people everywhere he went. He has always served as a greeter at his church Holland First Assembly of God. He worked at Life Savers for many years, then when it shut down in 2003, he went on to be a full-time greeter at the Holland Walmart. He loved greeting at both, his passion and love was always for people.
Carrying on his legacy are his children Robert Hilton, Kim (Jeff) Vesper, Monica (LJ) Johnson, his grandchildren: Dustin, Corey, Keila, Summer, Kaleb, Jessica, Danielle, Ryley, Gage, Kaydence, and Chase; and great grandchildren Brycen, Jossalin, and Cody.
Survived also by his siblings Sharon(Steve) Kirkwood, Glenn Hilton, Dale Hilton, Karen Joy Hayes, so many nieces, nephews, in laws, and cherished friends.
Preceded in death by: His beloved wife Martha Paulette (Punkie), Daughter Melissa, Parents Rev Roy and Gladys Hilton, sister in law Linda Hilton and brother in law Larry Hayes, nephews Tommy Hayes, and Steven (Tony) Kirkwood.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Wayne Hilton will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Holland First Assembly of God, 1331 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423. Visitation will be 1:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423, and from 11:00-12:30 Tuesday, outside at Holland First Assembly of God prior to the funeral service. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to Holland First Assembly of God. www.langelandsterenberg.com