What a joy it was to have known Wayne. From our very first visit to Holland First, which later became our home church Wayne was there to greet us with a beautiful smile and a handshake. When we told him that we were moving to TX. he genuinely looked sad and told us he would miss us and I believe he did as every time we visited MI and Holland First, he welcomed us with such a smile and handshake. Then telling us he missed us. We love you Wayne. You were a friend and role model and inspiration to so many. Thank you for being our friend. Ken and Marita Perry, Austin TX.

Marita Perry

Friend