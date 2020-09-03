1/1
Wayne Thomas Roy Hilton
1942 - 2020
6/13/1942 – 9/1/2020
God gently called our precious Father/Gpa, brother, greeter and friend known as Wayne Hilton aka Mr. Happy, to his heavenly home on 9/1/2020. God blessed him with 78 years on this earth. Even though our hearts yearn for him, for his smile, joy, love, and outlook, we are comforted by knowing that he is rejoicing in Heaven with his wife, and daughter along with many family and friends. No more cancer, and free of all the cares of this world. He has received his Heavenly reward as God surely said, Well done, thy good and faithful servant.
He was known to many as a servant, as an inspiration, as an encourager, hero of the Faith, and more importantly as a friend to all. Always willing to help all, love all, and to serve all. If you met Wayne it was not long before you felt like family. He loved people with all his heart. He loved to talk to and greet people everywhere he went. He has always served as a greeter at his church Holland First Assembly of God. He worked at Life Savers for many years, then when it shut down in 2003, he went on to be a full-time greeter at the Holland Walmart. He loved greeting at both, his passion and love was always for people.
Carrying on his legacy are his children Robert Hilton, Kim (Jeff) Vesper, Monica (LJ) Johnson, his grandchildren: Dustin, Corey, Keila, Summer, Kaleb, Jessica, Danielle, Ryley, Gage, Kaydence, and Chase; and great grandchildren Brycen, Jossalin, and Cody.
Survived also by his siblings Sharon(Steve) Kirkwood, Glenn Hilton, Dale Hilton, Karen Joy Hayes, so many nieces, nephews, in laws, and cherished friends.
Preceded in death by: His beloved wife Martha Paulette (Punkie), Daughter Melissa, Parents Rev Roy and Gladys Hilton, sister in law Linda Hilton and brother in law Larry Hayes, nephews Tommy Hayes, and Steven (Tony) Kirkwood.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Wayne Hilton will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Holland First Assembly of God, 1331 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423. Visitation will be 1:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423, and from 11:00-12:30 Tuesday, outside at Holland First Assembly of God prior to the funeral service. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to Holland First Assembly of God. www.langelandsterenberg.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Holland First Assembly of God
SEP
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Holland First Assembly of God
September 2, 2020
He was such a sweet man! I always enjoyed talking to him and he was always smiling! My condolences to the family, your in my thoughts and prayers~ RIP Wayne
Leslie Matthess
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Prayers for you and your family. He will be missed. I enjoyed working with him at Lifesavers and loved to see him when I walked into Walmart.
Yolanda Ramos Ramos
Friend
September 2, 2020
Bless the Lord who now has our great friend in his loving care. I am so blessed to have known this rare soul! He was a humble person, full of grace and had a fire in him for Jesus Christ! Those in his world will miss this shining star, but we are overwhelmed with happiness for him because he is now with the one he loved so much, Jesus!
Karen Wayner
Friend
September 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss worked with Wayne at Lifesavers and said hi to him at Walmart he will be missed.
Dawn Beck
Coworker
September 2, 2020
WE WILL MISS HIS SMILING FACE WHEN WE COME TO THE CHURCH AND AT WALMART WE LOVE U BROTHER WAYNE
kathy oliver
Friend
September 2, 2020
What a joy it was to have known Wayne. From our very first visit to Holland First, which later became our home church Wayne was there to greet us with a beautiful smile and a handshake. When we told him that we were moving to TX. he genuinely looked sad and told us he would miss us and I believe he did as every time we visited MI and Holland First, he welcomed us with such a smile and handshake. Then telling us he missed us. We love you Wayne. You were a friend and role model and inspiration to so many. Thank you for being our friend. Ken and Marita Perry, Austin TX.
Marita Perry
Friend
September 2, 2020
kathy oliver
Friend
September 2, 2020
Wayne was a wonderful roll model and is loved by many, I am going to miss him greatly.
Delbert Gann
Family
September 2, 2020
So sorry for your heartache. Thank you for sharing Wayne with all of us. Our lives were always richer because of him.
Renee Hibma
Family Friend
