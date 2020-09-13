Wayne H. White, age 85, of Holland, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Wayne was born to Leonard and Ellen White in Muskegon, Michigan on October 8, 1934. Mr. White met his loving wife of 64 years, Annie, through a family friend. After serving his country faithfully for 3 years in the United States Navy he returned home and enrolled at DeVry Tech in Chicago, Illinois. After graduation he started a career as an electrical engineer with AT&T. After working for AT&T he moved back to Holland to be closer to family and to start a new career with Thermotron. Mr. White retired from Thermotron in the year 2000 and began driving for numerous companies on a full time basis. He was not one to sit idle. Wayne loved baseball and football, particularly the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Lions. Wayne did quite a bit of motorcycle touring throughout Michigan and the United States on his Honda Goldwing. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Annie; daughter, Sheryl Schrader of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Steve White of West Olive, Michigan; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
