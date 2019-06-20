|
Weigela "Jill" Adkins, age 72, of Holland, passed away June 17, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Jill was originally from Huntsville, TN where she met and married Roy Adkins. Together in the early 1960's they moved to Michigan and started a family. They were blessed with 4 children. Jill's favorite past time was gardening but was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 1991. Also preceding her in death are son, Chris Adkins; brothers Gene Cross, Aulen Cross; sister, Onalee Horness, Nevona Butler, Mae Ridenour and son-in-law, Gary Brink.
Jill is survived by her 3 children; Jennifer Brink; Roy (Michelle) Adkins; Matthew (Roxanne) Adkins; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Terri) Cross; Junior (Dawn) Cross; sisters, Ruth Adams, Fran (Troy) Waterman along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Central Wesleyan Church Chapel at 1:00 pm with Rev. Mary DeWitt officiating. Visitation is from 12 – 1 prior to the service. Burial will be in East Saugatuck Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 20, 2019