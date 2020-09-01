Wendy Louise Achterhof (Scheibach) passed away quietly Friday evening after fighting metastatic breast cancer. Wendy was a good and kind person who loved animals and nature. She delighted in watching the native wildlife return to Waukazoo Woods where she lived and grew up. She appreciated art and music and volunteered with the Holland Area Arts Council. Wendy's passion was traveling and saw much of the USA, Europe, Great Britain and New Zealand. She loved living close to Lake Michigan and spent summers sailing. Wendy's hobby was creating fused glass art pieces and was enamored with the beauty of glass. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Juliet Scheibach.
Wendy graduated West Ottawa High School in 1968, University of Michigan and Aquinas University.
Wendy is survived by her husband of 50 years Dean Achterhof, her sister Eileen (Lee) Scheibach and her partner Shari Miranda. Wendy is loved and will be missed having left the world a better place for your love and kindness.