Wesley Paauwe, age 84 of Walker, passed away on July 13, 2020. Wes was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, in 2019; brothers Eugene and Gerald Paauwe, sister, Lucille Clay; and his great grandson Logan. Wes is survived by his children Matt and Steve (Tina) Paauwe; grandchildren Stephanie (Derek) Williams, Blake, Eric, and Brooklyn Paauwe and their mother, Carolyn Parrish; great grandson, Lucas; brother, Douglas (Carol) Paauwe and several nieces and nephews. The service to remember and celebrate Wes' life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12 Noon at Heritage Life Story Funeral Home – 2120 Lake Michigan Drive NW where friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and on Saturday from 11 AM until the service. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
