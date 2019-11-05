|
William "Bill" George Anspaugh, 83, of Holland, Michigan was called home to Heaven on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was surrounded by the love of his entire family and in the presence of family caring for him that day in his home.
He was born July 11, 1936 in Decatur, Indiana to Arney and Ruth Anspaugh, both preceding him in death.
Bill and Jan are members of Fellowship Reformed Church, where they were married on April 21, 1984.
Survivors include Jan, his wife and best friend of 35 years; children, Debra (William) Dawson of Tiffin, Ohio; Cynthia (Dean) Cheatham of Springfield, Missouri; Bruce (Amy) Anspaugh of Holland, Michigan and Amy Schroth of Brentwood, Tennessee; brother, James (Marilyn) Anspaugh of Newcastle, Wyoming; brother, Thomas Anspaugh of Rockford, Illinois; and sister Mary Lou Anspaugh of Racine, Wisconsin.
Bill has eight grandchildren; Tyler Shuff, Benjamin Shuff, Anthony Dawson, William (Cassandra) Dawson, all of Tiffin, Ohio; Brittany Cheatham of Carlsbad, California; Haley (Cameron) Hubbard of Quantico, Virginia; Nicole (Jordan) Mundy of Holland, Michigan; and Abigail Jones of Brentwood, Tennessee.
Kids and animals were drawn to Bill. They loved him and he loved them. He will be missed by all seven of his great grandchildren; Jenna, Layla, Emma, Addy, Madalyn, Makiah and Elliott; and his four-legged buddy, Mr. Cheddars.
He graduated from Poling High School in 1954 in Bryant, Indiana and attended GE Apprentice School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, then moving to Tiffin, Ohio where he was a project engineer at General Electric. He transferred to Holland, Michigan in 1984, where he and Jan have since resided enjoying the woods and the water. He retired from Prince Corporation in February of 1998. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cards, time in Florida, and most of all he loved time with his family.
We believe Bill lived his life the way he wanted to be remembered, with humor, compassion, and love of family. Much was learned from this man that we will always love so dearly.
Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday (November 7) at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 West Lakewood Blvd., with the Revs. Jim Baar and Nate Schipper officiating. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Wednesday (November 6) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Fellowship Reformed Church Memorial Fund. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 5, 2019