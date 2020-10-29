1/1
William Borst
1953 - 2020
William "Bill" Clayton Borst, 67, of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born April 30, 1953, in Holland, Michigan, to William Jr. and Dorothy (Smith) Borst. He attended Zeeland Public Schools and graduated from Zeeland High School in 1971. Bill went on to Michigan State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources. While he was at Michigan State University, he did an internship with Congressman Jackie Vaughn III which led to an interest in history and his work as a guide at the State Capital in Lansing, where he worked for 15 years. In the early 1990's, Bill went to Florida and enrolled in a physical therapy program at Seminole Community College, where he received an Associate in Science Degree as a physical therapist assistant, and then started his second career. He worked in physical therapy in Florida and then in Texas, where he retired in 2019. After retiring he moved back home to Zeeland. Bill's great love was to travel. He began as a foreign exchange student to Germany in high school and continued his love of history and travel throughout his career.
He is survived by his sister Mary Borst of Logan, West Virginia, their dear family friend Eunice Timmer of Zeeland, many extended family members, neighbors, and friends in both Zeeland and around the world.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 30, 2020, in Zeeland Cemetery, 230 East Lincoln Ave., Zeeland MI 49464. Please bring a chair if you will be attending. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. www.yntemafh.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Zeeland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
October 28, 2020
I'm so sad to hear of Bill's passing. I knew him when he worked at the State Capitol and I was at the Michigan Historical Museum. We had a good time with the whole staff. After he left we still stayed in touch up to last year. Hugs and prayers for all you.
Marc Bennetts
Friend
October 27, 2020
We are sad. Our hearts go out to you Mary. There are many fond childhood memories. Will remember our chats and chuckles about the dogs and current events and stories of days gone by.
Patti and Ken Bing
Neighbor
