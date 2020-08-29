1/1
William Corwin
William Corwin, age 70, of Fennville, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at home under the care of his family and Hospice of Holland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry D.C. & Nellie Corwin; sister, Phyllis Ann; and brothers, Perry D. and Clarence.
Survivors include his sister, Rosalie Herring; brothers, Chuck (Judy), Thomas (Elsie) and Phillip (Jackie), ; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Per Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and his cremated remains will be buried with his mother, Nellie, at Pearson Cemetery, Tazewell, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Bill's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, 616-452-3006.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about bill. I haven't seem him in a long time but remember years ago when we saw everyone a lot and had good times. He passed way to soon. Sorry for your loss. Lawrence gammons
Lawrence gammons
Friend
August 26, 2020
I met Bill several years ago while frequenting the Saugatuck area. We had many good laughs together. He always carried a bright warm spirit about him no matter where he went. He always reached out to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He will always be remembered and never forgotten.
Rest in peace my dear friend Bill!
Kirk
Friend
August 26, 2020
May your soul rest in peace. Sorry to hear of your passing. Lost contact throughout the years but will always remember the holidays spent growing up.
Denise Adamson
Family
August 26, 2020
My Uncle Bill was my dad Clarence half brother and I loved my Uncle Bill he was always there for me and I am going to miss him a lot. RIP Uncle Bill Gone but Not Forgotten
Deb Corwin
Family
