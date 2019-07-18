Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
918 Central Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
918 Central Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map
William De Boer Obituary
William G. De Boer, age 96, of Holland, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Saturday July 13, 2019.
Bill was born in Muskegon and moved to Holland, Michigan where he remained a resident until his death. He served his country faithfully as a Sailor in the United States Navy and is a veteran of World War II. Mr. De Boer worked at many local industries over his lifetime. Bill was a charter member at both Bethany and Maranatha Christian Reformed Church of which he and his wife were custodians for 25 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Gloria (Thomas) Groenewoud and Cindy Green of Holland; daughter in-law, Sandi Lane of Illinois; grandchildren, Scott (Kelly) De Boer, Shannon (Joe) Lucenti, Jennifer (Phil) Rahn, David (Elizabeth) Groenewoud, Pepper (Chris) Skinner, Tom (Nicola) Aten, Sara Ann (Jay) Green, Nick Green, Kayla (Morgan) Paavola and Tim Green; 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. De Boer was preceded in death by his wife Gladys in 2001 and a son, David in 1971.
The family will receive visitors Tuesday July 23 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 918 Central Avenue, Holland. A funeral ceremony will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am with Reverend Matt Stob officiating. The United States Navy Honor Guard will bestow military honors. Interment in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland - 270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423 or to Maranatha Christian Reformed Church.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 18, 2019
