DeRoo, William M., PhD. Of Getzville, NY. Passed away on November 23, 2019 at age 83. Loving husband of Carlene; dear father of William (Kyle Rose), Rebecca (Joseph), and Carolyn (Charles Wedge); caring grandfather of Emily, William, Grace, and David; brother of Jack (Henny) and Lucille (the late David) Steenbergen; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Road, Williamsville 14221 at 3 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Presbyterian Church or to a .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019