North Presbyterian Church
300 N Forest Rd
Williamsville, NY 14221
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
North Presbyterian Church
300 North Forest Road
Williamsville, MI
William DeRoo Obituary
DeRoo, William M., PhD. Of Getzville, NY. Passed away on November 23, 2019 at age 83. Loving husband of Carlene; dear father of William (Kyle Rose), Rebecca (Joseph), and Carolyn (Charles Wedge); caring grandfather of Emily, William, Grace, and David; brother of Jack (Henny) and Lucille (the late David) Steenbergen; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Road, Williamsville 14221 at 3 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Presbyterian Church or to a .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019
