Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
DAV
Matt Urban Drive off South Washington Ave.
William D. Hamlin, of Holland, passed away on April 2, 2019. A memorial service for him will be held on June 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the DAV on Matt Urban Drive off South Washington Ave.

William was born to Gladys and Donald Hamlin on April 1, 1935. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty (Forster) Hamlin; and brother, Thomas Hamlin. He is survived by two daughters, Lori Palmatier and Shari Declet; wife, Betty (Essenburg) Hamlin; four step-children, ten grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2019
