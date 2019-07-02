Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
William Johnston


1937 - 2019
William Johnston Obituary
William Johnston, age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
William was married to Rosemarie for 61 years. Together, they had two children. He was a loving father and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1962. During his time of service, he was severely injured and remain disabled the remainder of his life.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Margaret Johnston; and in-laws, James and Lucile Van Norden.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemarie Johnston; daughter, Margaret and John Leith; son, William J. and Margaret Johnston; grandson, Brian Leith; granddaughter, Julie and Nicholas Heard; granddaughter, Marie Johnston; granddaughter, Kerri Johnston and Corey Baker; great-grandson, Hudson Baker; sister-in-law, Shirley Brookhouse; brother-in-law, James and Linda Van Norden; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services with military honors are at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423 preceded by a time of visitation with the family beginning at Noon.
Burial to take place in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in William's honor to Hospice of Holland.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 2, 2019
