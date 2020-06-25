William Layman
William "Bill" Layman, age 91, passed away peacefully at American House on June 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeanette; Children: Sheri and Clark Gerrish, Dave and Jan Layman; Grandchildren: Brett, Lindsey, Jeff, and Lissa. Per Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 77 32nd St, Holland, MI 49423, or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49424, or the American Cancer Society, 129 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a memory for the family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.
