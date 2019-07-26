|
William (Willy) Russel Olund passed away suddenly Saturday, June, 13, 2019 at his home from a farm equipment accident. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Richard Olund, Lorraine (Gordon) Schuitema. He is survived by his Wife, Carla (Zobel) Olund, Children Stacey (Olund) Tuccy & John Tuccy of California, Billie Jean Olund of Hanover, Mi, Jacob Olund & Sara DeZwaan (fiance), Joshua & Lindsey Olund of Grand Rapids, Mi.
Willy will be remembered for his passion for everything he believed in or loved from his family, his life goals or his work in the electrical field or in the World of Pizza. He wrote music, was a World Champion Pizza Maker, loved working on the farm with the land and the cows & Buffalo. He was working towards getting a Chemical/Biological Warfare Medal of Distinction passed for all those past, present and future who suffered from or died from Chemical/biological Warfare. We will always love you!
A memorial service will take place on Sunday, July 28 at 2:00pm with a one-hour visitation prior to the service, at American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave, South Haven, MI 49090. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 26, 2019