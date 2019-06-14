|
|
A good and gentle man, with a keen appreciation of nature, left us on June 10, 2019. William Nelson Vander Lugt, 71, was born to William and Peternell Vander Lugt on February 5, 1947. The family moved from Pella, Iowa to Pennsylvania and then to Holland, Michigan in 1954. Bill graduated from Holland High School and Hope College. After serving in the US Army Honor Guard in Arlington National Cemetery, he worked for health departments in Michigan and Florida. He married Floridian, Charlaine Free Rouse and treated her daughters, Charron and Christine, as his own. In later years, Bill returned to Holland.
He is survived by brothers, Robert (Ruth), Ocoee, Florida and Karel (Joyce) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; nieces and nephews who have fond memories of Uncle Bill: and grandnieces and grandnephews. Bonnie Novak was an understanding friend. Bill was predeceased by his parents and sister, Elisabeth, whose memory he treasured. An informal time of remembrance of Bill will take place at 682 WinterSun Place, Holland on Saturday, June 15 from 3-4:30.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 14, 2019