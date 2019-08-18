|
William "Bill" Edgar Wadsworth, age 75, lifelong resident of Fennville, MI passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Bill is survived by his daughters, Darcy and Terri; a sister, Betty (Jerome) Schorle; two grandchildren, Derrick Bradley (Megan Phillips) and Makel Bradley; a great-granddaughter, Maisie Bradley; one niece and one nephew.
Bill is known as an area fruit farmer, famous for his U-pick peaches, his life work took him down many paths. Bill attended Michigan State University and honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1966 until 1970. He worked for Chase Manufacturing in Douglas, MI and then spent 16 years at Rockwell International in Allegan, MI. His heart never left the family farm, he loved nothing more than seeing his peach customers year after year.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ella (Morse) Wadsworth; and his nephew, Todd Schorle.
A graveside service with military honors will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fennville Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7911 in Fennville. Contributions in Bill's name may be made to a . Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ChappellFuneralHome.com to share condolences.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019